Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $777,429.20

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $65.44 million and approximately $777,429.20 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,864,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

