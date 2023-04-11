Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.90 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
