Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.90 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

