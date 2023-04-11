Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OEC stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Insider Transactions at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at $931,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 28.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth about $6,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

