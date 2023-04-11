Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 28th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 198.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 212,838 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 325,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.