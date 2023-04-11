Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Stake Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the period. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF makes up about 1.0% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA ALTL traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $937.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $46.09.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

