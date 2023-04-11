Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 278.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after buying an additional 1,189,208 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.89. The stock had a trading volume of 545,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,350. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,626.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.40.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $33,641,330. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.