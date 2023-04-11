Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Paramount Resources stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRMRF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

