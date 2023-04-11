Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $363.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $315.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.