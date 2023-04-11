Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives C$18.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$12.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.63. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$11.19 and a 12-month high of C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$989.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

