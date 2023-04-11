Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.64. Approximately 65,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 359,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $396.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pegasystems by 109.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.