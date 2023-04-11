Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $286.68

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $286.68 and last traded at $286.65, with a volume of 300507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.25.

Penumbra Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.93.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $168,773.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,353 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth $35,076,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $37,206,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

