Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.67. 208,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

