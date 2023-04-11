PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance
PGP opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
