PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

PGP opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

