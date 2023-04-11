Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Reaches $80.44 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001357 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $80.44 million and approximately $224,202.68 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00131472 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00052287 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00035365 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,063,843 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

