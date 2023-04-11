PlayDapp Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.99 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $128.26 million and $7.99 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

