Polkadot Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $7.54 billion and $206.54 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $6.42 or 0.00021265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001134 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Polkadot Coin Profile
Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,301,777,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,175,298,771 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.