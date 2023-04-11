Polymath Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Polymath has a market cap of $168.13 million and $317,558.70 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00314130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011194 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000814 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18258017 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $397,070.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.