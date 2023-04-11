Poollotto.finance (PLT) Price Hits $4.52

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Poollotto.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00014950 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Poollotto.finance has a total market capitalization of $52.53 million and $85,740.00 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance was first traded on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

