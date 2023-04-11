PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $415,535.29 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $415,535.29 and $904.91 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00315536 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000607 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,227,437 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

