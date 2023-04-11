PotCoin Market Cap Hits $557,899.59 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $557,899.59 and $1,885.38 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 92.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.39 or 0.00312160 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011183 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000175 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,226,856 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

