Premia (PREMIA) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003211 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Premia has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Premia has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $151,437.82 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Premia

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

