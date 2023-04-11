Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,663 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.65. 7,508,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,852,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $112.74.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.