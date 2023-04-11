Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 100 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its position in Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 2,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,550. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,683.96.

Booking stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,575.90. The stock had a trading volume of 88,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,714. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,509.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,161.15. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,677.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

