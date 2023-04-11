Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 584 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 3.5% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $138,987,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769,108. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $188.74 billion, a PE ratio of 911.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $201.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,059 shares of company stock worth $9,168,193. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

