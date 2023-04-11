Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,329 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.76) to GBX 5,380 ($66.63) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.21) to GBX 5,790 ($71.70) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

RIO traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,773. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $83.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.