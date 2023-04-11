Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 600,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,217,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.37. 979,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

