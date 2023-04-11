Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Universal Display makes up about 2.6% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Universal Display worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Universal Display by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.54. 102,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on OLED. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.90.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

