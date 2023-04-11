Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 46,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Insider Activity

Incyte Price Performance

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.80. 226,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,484. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.