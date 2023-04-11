Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.67. 5,312,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,895,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $207.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

