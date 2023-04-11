Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after buying an additional 1,074,835 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,170,000 after purchasing an additional 799,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.67. 653,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,300. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 428.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.