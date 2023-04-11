Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.7% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $174.70. 431,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.60 and its 200 day moving average is $167.94. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

