Princeton Capital Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,819,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,524,236. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $270.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

