Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.05. 619,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,407. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

