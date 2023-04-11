Princeton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 35.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,192. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

