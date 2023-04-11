Prism Advisors Inc. Has $23.90 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,941 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $23,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 342,514 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

