Prism Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,714,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,369,000 after acquiring an additional 136,689 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,605,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,443.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,961,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,279,000 after buying an additional 5,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,326,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,688,000 after buying an additional 2,418,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,930,000 after buying an additional 1,846,648 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.43. 7,706,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,354,074. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

