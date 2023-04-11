Prism Advisors Inc. Purchases 53,937 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc. owned 0.73% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 196.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. 81,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,446. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

