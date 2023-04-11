Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.21.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 12-month low of $106.35 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.32.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. Equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

