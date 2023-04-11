Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.43. 974,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,196. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.54. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

