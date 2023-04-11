Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $90.17 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Prom has a market capitalization of $90.17 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.94 or 0.00016377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00028562 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018310 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003346 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,132.48 or 0.99878603 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.00377544 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $48,523,782.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

