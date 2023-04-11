QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 4.1% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $363.73. The stock had a trading volume of 135,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,874. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.53 and a 200 day moving average of $322.20. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.03.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

