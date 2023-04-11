QCM Cayman Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

QCM Cayman Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 3.1% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bank of America by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,390,000 after acquiring an additional 214,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. 7,488,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,839,969. The company has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

