QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $227,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 3.5% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

PANW traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.16. 173,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,626.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.92.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock worth $33,641,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.