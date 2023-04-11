Qtum Price Reaches $3.22 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Qtum has a total market cap of $336.77 million and $41.18 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00010621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,934.25 or 0.06381202 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00059499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00037090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017199 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,610,602 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.