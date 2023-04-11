QUASA (QUA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $563.59

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $563.59 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00028757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018220 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,433.82 or 0.99837619 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00186911 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $504.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.