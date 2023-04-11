Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.12. 50,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,903. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.45.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

