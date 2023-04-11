Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.07. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.

In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

