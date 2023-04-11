Rarible Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Rarible has a total market cap of $23.41 million and $232,365.72 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00005365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rarible Profile

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

