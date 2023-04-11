RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $153.97. 518,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,073. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

