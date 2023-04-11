RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,830 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. 6,181,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,079,984. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.